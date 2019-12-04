WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor also had 20 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It’s the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena’s 52-year history. The Boilermakers (5-3) have won four of five overall.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers (7-1) had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last year’s Elite Eight game.

(3) MARYLAND 72, NOTRE DAME 51: Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as the Terrapins (9-0) cruised past the Fighting Irish (6-2) in College Park, Maryland.

NORTHEASTERN 78, MAINE 63: Jordan Roland scored 28 points to lead the Huskies (5-4) past the Black Bears (2-6) in Boston.

Andrew Fleming led Maine with 23 points and six rebounds. Peter Stumer scored 12 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 87, PLYMOUTH STATE 74: Jack Casale dropped in 31 points on 11-for-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds as the Monks (2-4) handled the Panthers (4-3) in Standish.

Nicholas Curtis added 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, and David Keohan had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Griffin Foley scored 14 points.

ENDICOTT 85, UNE 81: Keith Brown poured in 29 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked three shots as the Gulls (4-3, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) downed the Nor’easters (5-4, 0-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Matt McDevitt of Cumberland added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Kravchuk led UNE with 26 points and 13 rebounds.

UMASS BOSTON 67, SOUTHERN MAINE 42: Charles Mitchell scored 26 points for the Beacons (5-1, 1-0 Little East), who jumped out to a 22-4 lead in a win over the Huskies (4-4, 0-2) in Boston.

Shamon Shinal led USM with 13 points.

NHTI 82, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 73: Nassir Coleman posted 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and six blocks as the Lynx (8-2, 6-2 YSCC) defeated the SeaWolves (8-3, 5-2) in South Portland.

Clay Hardy led SMCC with 19 points. Anthony Lobor had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Pedro Fonseca scored 13 points off the bench.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 104, HUSSON 43: Kelly Fogarty set a team record with nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Black Bears (2-6) routed the Eagles (1-3) in Orono.

Maddy McVicar recorded 19 points and six rebounds, and Abbe Laurence contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Maine, which outscored Husson 67-17 in the second half.

BATES 74, COLBY 73: Meghan Graff forced overtime with a layup at the regulation buzzer, then made a free throw with one second remaining in overtime to lift the Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (3-3, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Graff finished with 24 points.

Keagan Dunbar led Colby with 19 points and six assists. Alisha Aube added 16 points and nine rebounds.

UNE 75, ENDICOTT 70: Sadie Nelson scored 18 points and Kaylee Beyor added 15 as the Nor’easters (5-2, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast) held off the Gulls (2-3, 0-0) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jocelyn Chaput chipped in with 13 points, five assists and three steals.

UMASS BOSTON 77, SOUTHERN MAINE 65: Tahjai Mazyck scored 27 points as the Beacons (6-0, 1-0 Little East) used a 43-28 advantage in the second half to beat the Huskies (4-5, 0-2) in Boston.

Jackie Luckhardt paced USM with 21 points and five steals. Kristen Curley scored 17 points, and Victoria Harris had 12 points and nine rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 93, NHTI 27: Tara Flanders recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Amanda Brett added 16 points and six assists as the SeaWolves (10-0, 6-0 YSCC) defeated the Lynx (2-6, 2-5) in Portland.

Grace Fontaine helped with 12 points, Ashleigh Mathisen scored 11, and Elise Hebert grabbed 21 rebounds.

(14) INDIANA 58, (21) MIAMI 45: Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points, Ali Patberg had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, and the Hoosiers (7-1) beat the Hurricanes (5-3) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Coral Gables, Florida.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes made her second straight start for Indiana and scored seven points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 7, ANNA MARIA 0: Angelina Joyce had a goal and two assists as the Polar Bears (4-2-1) routed the Amcats (1-7-1) in Brunswick.

Zoe Wilson, Brett Stoddard, Jess Cloutier, Katie Leininger, Elly Whitmore and Kathryn Lester also scored.

