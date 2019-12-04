Frank Vignola’s Swingin’ Christmas, a holiday, instrumental concert, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Two of the world’s most extraordinarily talented guitarists will perform Christmas-themed music and eclectic selections from Beethoven and Bach to Paul Simon and Frank Zappa. True virtuosos of their instruments, Frank Vignola has played with the likes of Ringo Starr and Madonna, and Vinny Raniolo has performed in 18 countries and alongside guitar legend Tommy Emmanuel.

Vignola and Raniolo will be joined by Gary Mazzaroppi, one of the most respected jazz bassists on the East Coast.

Tickets cost $25 in advance or $28 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

