Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcons of the Month for September and October.

Honorees include sixth-graders Cole Hickey and Catherine Mansir, seventh-graders Ada McCormick and Sage Sculli and eighth-graders Julia Jamison and Shaina Sablawan.

These students are chosen for best representing the school’s 10 core values which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude, kindness, tolerance, integrity, trustworthiness, pursuit of quality, service and self confidence.

