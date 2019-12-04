Several months ago, a married couple in York County had no reason to worry about the holidays and whether they could put gifts under the Christmas tree for their children.

Both had full-time jobs, one on day shifts and the other on night shifts. They alternated caring for their 6-year-old and 4-year-old girls. It worked, and they felt secure.

Until August, when back-to-back medical problems left the parents with one income and hoping to find help. So, last week, the mother wrote a note to the Press Herald Toy Fund, which for 70 years has helped families through similar unexpected upheaval.

“We have had a very hard and trying few months,” she wrote. “First, the birth of our son proved to be more difficult than we thought. After his birth, I unfortunately began hemorrhaging …(and) then had surgery.

“Only a few weeks following that, my grandfather was sent to Boston for a week to have a tumor removed … I accompanied him to Boston for that week and have been up to his home … twice a week since his surgery.

“Now my husband works six or seven days a week. His income has gotten us by. But I’ll be honest with you, it’s only gotten us by so much. Our bills are barely being paid. I don’t know how we are going to do Christmas at all this year.

“Our kids really deserve a special Christmas. It breaks our hearts that we cannot provide it for them. It’s not their fault that everything has happened to us. We are really in need of a miracle this year.

“Please take our children into consideration. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

YEAR TO DATE: $46,576.50

