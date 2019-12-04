CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order preparing the state for future offshore wind development.

The order signed Tuesday establishes four advisory boards focused on fisheries and endangered species, workforce and economic development, offshore industries and infrastructure.

“New Hampshire recognizes the tremendous potential that offshore wind power has to offer,” Sununu said in a statement. “With today’s executive order, New Hampshire will ensure that this is an open and transparent process involving diverse stakeholders to balance existing offshore uses with a new source of clean energy.”

The boards will report to a a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Offshore Renewable Task Force, which has its first meeting Dec. 12 at the University of New Hampshire.

The order also instructs several government agencies to study and report on greenhouse gas reduction potential of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine and opportunities for New Hampshire to attract offshore wind supply chain operations.

