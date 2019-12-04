VENICE, Fla. – Kevin Wayne Smith, 52, of Venice, Fla. formerly of Ansonia, Conn. entered into eternal rest on July 13, 2019. Kevin the son of Edwin & Nancy Smith was born on May 30, 1967.He attended Ansonia High School, and later moved to Venice where he resided for the remainder of his life. He was an irrigation manager at Valley Crest for over 20 years.Kevin would enjoy his visits back to Connecticut to visit family, go fishing, take in the scenery, and reconnect with old friends. During his life he also loved golfing and going to the beach. He especially loved watching sports and could talk to one for hours discussing the latest games. Kevin was a dedicated fan of the UConn Huskies, Boston Red Sox, and the Dallas Cowboys.He was predeceased by his father Edwin C. Smith.He leaves behind a daughter Taryn Smith; and three beautiful granddaughters, Aubryana, Novalee, and Natilynn, all of Northport, Fla. Kevin is also survived by a loving mother Nancy Smith of Ansonia, Conn., and will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his siblings, Clayton Smith of Homosassa, Fla., Bruce Smith of Ansonia, Conn., Cynthia Robertstad of Ansonia, Conn. Nancy (James) Hyatt of Shelton, Conn., Jolene (Joseph) Landino of North Haven, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews.Kevin will be laid to rest in the Smith Family Plot at Whitefield Cemetery in Whitefield on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

