MADISON – Leo J. “Bushy” Bouchard Jr., 55, of Madison died November 26, 2019 at his home in Madison.

He was born September 2, 1964 in Skowhegan, son of Leo J Bouchard Sr. and Donna Comeau Bouchard.

Leo attended Madison schools, and graduated from Madison High School in 1982. Later he attended KVTEC, to complete a Carpentry Course.

He worked for the Town of Farmington doing Cemetery Maintenance, while also working part time doing carpentry.

Leo was predeceased by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Bouchard. His sister, Katherine Leeman, brother-in-law, Josh Leeman. Two nephews, Josh Leeman and his wife Lacey, Chad Leeman and his fiancee Sabrina Lunt. His great nephew, Alec Leeman. His Niece Abby. He is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, and many Cousins.

John was a quiet person and was liked by all who knew him. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help. He had many friends who he cherished their friendship. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

There will be no visitation hours per family request.

A funeral service will be held December 14 at Giberson Funeral Home in Madison at 10:00AM with Father Jim.

A burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local animal shelter.

