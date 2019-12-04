PITTSFIELD – Merlon Paul Ouellette, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Merlon was born on Aug. 3, 1944, in Pittsfield, a son of the late Arthur and Esther (Mercer) Ouellette.He graduated from Maine Central Institute with the class of 1962 and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a master plumber for over 40 years and operated his family owned business, Ouellette and Son Plumbing, for 30 years. He was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.Merlon was active in the Pittsfield community. He was always there to help with the town pool and local concession stands. He loved putting on the Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner for the community; he did this for over 30 years. He did countless breakfasts’ at the St. Agnes Parish Hall and was always happy to help when anyone asked. He expected nothing in return. He mentored many young men from Pittsfield, not only teaching them a trade, but showing them how to be good men.He leaves behind his three children: Lauralee Curtis and husband Charles of Scarborough, Peter Ouellette of Pittsfield, and Lynn Ouellette Marquis of Kennebunk; six grandchildren: Ryan Curtis and wife Carmella, Ethan Curtis, Caleb Ouellette, Joshua Marquis, Lucas Marquis, and Hannah Marquis; two great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Vincent Curtis; siblings: Joan Suhr of Bangor, Jeanette Chandler of Pittsfield, James Ouellette and wife Patricia of Pittsfield, and Roland Ouellette and wife Sharon of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Cheryl Reed Ouellette; his parents, Arthur and Esther Mercer Ouellette; and two brothers: Wilson and Nelson Ouellette.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, 238 Detroit St., Pittsfield. A gathering will follow in the Parish Hall. A committal with military honors will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Village Cemetery in Pittsfield.To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Merlon’s honor to the:Pittsfield Historical Society114 Central St.Pittsfield, Maine, 04967, orSt. Agnes Catholic ChurchPO Box 193Dexter, Maine, 04930

