JACKMAN – Sheala Cooley, 56, of Jackman, passed away peacefully in her sleep, with her loving husband by her side on Nov. 20 2019. She was born at Redington Memorial Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan Maine on Sept. 19, 1963 the daughter of Blanche Cooley.

Sheala may have been a little woman but she had a heart of gold and a mouth like no other! Sheala loved everyone. Her love for her family, friends and wild animals were bigger than life itself.

Sheala loved to try to get wild cats to come in to her home by feeding them. She had managed to tame several of them and turn them in to house cats. She also loved to feed and play with wild raccoons that she trained to come to the front door for marshmallows and dog food.

Sheala loved night hunting, fishing, riding back roads, and taking pictures of wild life with her partner in crime Ted. Sheala and Ted loved to travel.

Sheala was a devoted stay at home mother and wife for many years. She loved to cook, feed and take care of everyone. After the kids grew up Sheala and Ted moved to Jackman to build their forever home. She then went to work at Bishops Motel for five years as head maid. Sheala then moved on to Mountain View Resort where she was very proud as head maid for two years before quitting to stay home to spend quality time with Ted.

Her mother Blanche Cooley predeceased Sheala.

Sheala is survived by her lifelong husband Ted of Jackman; her two children, Edward Cooley and wife Becky Cooley of Athens, Billi-Jo Cluney and husband James Cluney of Brooks; seven grandchildren Hailey Cooley, Kaden Roman, Kylie Bolduc, Lexi Cluney, Kyle Cluney, Mandi Cluney and Mike Cluney whom she absolutely adored and loved spending time with. Sheala had brothers, sisters; and many nieces and nephews whom she also loved to spend time with.

In addition, a special thank you to moms and dads neighbors who helped them out tremendously.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »