Portland-based information technology services provider Logically has acquired a North Carolina IT firm in a transaction that will expand the company’s presence and increase its workforce by 50 percent.

The purchase of Raleigh-based Carolinas IT, which has 75 employees, is Logically’s fourth acquisition since June 2018. The transaction will add to Logically’s existing staff of 150 to create a total workforce of 225 employees, including 75 in Portland.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“From cloud and on-premise outsourced IT management, to security audit and compliance, to advanced technology projects and support, Carolinas IT has established an outstanding reputation and we are proud to have them join the Logically team,” said Christopher Claudio, CEO of Logically, in a statement. “Carolinas IT has remarkably high standards, expertise and a keen focus on customer service that closely aligns with our core values and mission.”

Logically, formerly known as Winxnet, specializes in providing outsourced IT services to small and midsize businesses. In June 2018, it acquired K&R Network Solutions Inc. of San Diego to form a coast-to-coast managed IT services company and has since expanded into other states with further acquisitions.

Logically announced in August that it had acquired Sullivan Data Management, a provider of IT services based in Yorktown Heights, New York, as part of the company’s larger strategy to expand nationally while adding to its strong presence in the Northeast.

Logically now operates in Maine, Massachusetts, California, New York, Connecticut, Tennessee and North Carolina, with customers in more than 20 states.

Claudio has said the IT services industry, also known as managed services, is still relatively fragmented with 15,000 to 25,000 small to midsize providers scattered throughout the United States. He said there has been a push lately toward industry consolidation, and that Logically wants to become one of top U.S. firms by making three to four acquisitions per year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: