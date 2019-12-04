The search for Anneliese Heinig resumed Wednesday morning, as investigators scoured the Presumpscot River for traces of the 37-year-old mother of two.

A float plane made repeated passes above the area where I-295 crosses the river in Falmouth, and firemen and police gathered on the Route 9 bridge next to the interstate. A state police dive team trailer was on scene.

By 11 a.m., two divers aboard a Maine Marine Patrol boat were preparing to enter the water upstream of Middle Road.

Heinig was last seen walking away from her parked SUV on Interstate 295 in Falmouth at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. She left her keys, cell phone and wallet inside the vehicle, which was considered abandoned and towed that afternoon.

She was reported missing by family members two days later — six days ago — when she didn’t show up for a Thanksgiving dinner with family. Richmond police then traced the location of Heinig’s cellphone, which led them to the South Portland tow company that had removed the vehicle from the side of the highway at the request of Maine State Police.

State Police policy encourages officers to contact a vehicle’s owner before it is towed. However, Heinig’s parents, who owned the vehicle, were not contacted for reasons that are not yet clear and did not know she was missing.

Heinig’s family has questioned why they were not alerted sooner by police and have been frustrated by shifting details about the location of the vehicle and the time it was towed.

On Tuesday, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police, said that trooper first noticed the vehicle at 8:30 a.m. and made a cursory check, but took no further action at that time.

He said Maine State Police have a policy that encourages troopers to make contact with the registered owners, but that in this case, Anne and Chris Heinig, who own the SUV, were not contacted. It was unknown whether the trooper tried to contact the Heinigs, or whether the trooper noticed the wallet, car keys and cellphone inside the car during the initial check.

By 1:30 p.m., a state Department of Transportation worker called state police and asked if the SUV could be moved, and the trooper then authorized the tow.

Chris Heinig said earlier this week that if a trooper had reached the family on Nov. 26, the day she left the SUV on the side of the road, the family would have reported Anneliese’s disappearance sooner and started search efforts immediately.

“I don’t have the energy or the inclination to be really frustrated,” Chris Heinig said Tuesday afternoon. “I just hope with every call there is some kind of news. Hopefully, good news.”

The search for Heinig was suspended Tuesday because of the storm, which dumped heavy snow on the area that could complicate the operation.

Heinig lives with her 16-year-old daughter in Richmond. Her 5-year-old son lives close to Heinig’s apartment with his father, Anne Heinig said. Although Anneliese separated from her son’s father, they still share parenting responsibilities on a day-to-day basis.

Heinig has no history of suicide attempts, Anne Heinig said. Anneliese Heinig had made plans to take her daughter to a spa this past weekend as a 16th birthday present, Anne Heinig said, and police found birthday party-themed items in the back of the SUV.

Heinig’s friends have organized a vigil for her Friday at 6 p.m. on the mall in Brunswick, he said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous