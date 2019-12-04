Sharon Carrillo, who is charged with the murder of Marissa Kennedy, her 10-year-old daughter, has been found competent to stand trial, according to News Center Maine.

Carillo’s trial is scheduled to begin Friday in Belfast.

In August Carillo’s husband, Julio, pleaded guilty to killing his stepdaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

According to News Center Maine, Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorney, Chris Maclean, says Carrillo’s IQ which is below the fifth percentile, may make it difficult for her to understand the judicial proceedings.

This story will be updated.

