The first major snowstorm of the season dumped more than 8 inches of snow in the region, an though it made driving conditions hazardous and closed down schools and state government offices, it opened in the aftermath a white surface that beckons skiers to mark their way on the Quarry Road Trails in Waterville. In photos shot from a drone on Wednesday, Caroline Mathes cuts grooves in the new fallen snow or slides in the steps of others as she makes her way around the trails.

Quarry Road grooms more than 8 miles of trails with 1 mile lit for night skiing until 9 p.m., and backcountry snowshoe trails extending beyond those limits. Ski racing for all ages opens Sunday morning.

