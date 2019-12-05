“A Fairy Tale Christmas” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and Dec. 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 15, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Everyone’s favorite classic holiday tale gets the fairy tale treatment. All the famous fairy tale characters take on the roles of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” You’ll never know who will show up next as the Big Bad Wolf (as Ebenezer Scrooge) meets his old business partner Jacob Midas (Marley), who could turn anything to gold. Also featuring appearances by Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel, this fun-filled adaptation stays true to the warmth and heart of the classic, and will remind your family what Christmas is all about.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

