Coig Christmas Concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Old South Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a jam session will kick off at 6:15 p.m.

One of most dynamic and exciting East Coast Canadian traditional Celtic bands, super group Còig, will help bring warmth to Franklin County neighbors during the extremely popular Old South Church Concert series.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the area ECU Heat Share Fuel Assistance.

Reverend Susan Crane will present Coig with the distinguished Salt and Light award for their part in helping raise thousands and thousands of dollars for the Fuel Assistance Fund over the past two years.

This year special guest, guitarist and foot percussionist, Zakk Cormier, from PEI will join Coig for part of its Christmas tour. Cormier joins internationally acclaimed musicians and award winning Coig band members, Darren McMullen, Rachel Davis and Chrissy Crowley.

This internationally acclaimed and multiple award winning band brings fiery Celtic high-energy style to the stage as its musical core. Còig easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band’s range of over a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles and more). With driving tunes, haunting songs and infectious energy. Còig is an unparalleled music force.

The band has produced two albums, award-winning Rove in 2017 and their new 2019 release Ashlar. The band took on the task of putting together their first Christmas album with great success. A second Christmas album is in the works under the guidance of well-known singer/song writer and highly respected producer, Dave Gunning of Nova Scotia.

Tickets cot $20 for adults, $5-$10 for students.

For more information about Coig visit coig.ca or call 491-5919.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: