Winslow Congregational Church will offer 320 fresh-from-the-oven turkey pies for take-out sale from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 Lithgow St. The cost is $10 per pie. Holiday pasta packages, starting at $6.50, also will be available for sale.
The pies will feature a blend of turkey, peas, celery, carrots, onions, broth, and a pinch of sage.
Pies not sold on Saturday will be available for sale at Boucher’s Meat Market, 715 Benton Ave., in Winslow, beginning Monday, Dec. 9.
All proceeds from the sale will help defray the cost of replacing/upgrading the disabled-access ramp at the front of Winslow Congregational Church.
For more information, call the church at 872-2544.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
58 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Mauritania
-
Local & State
With nearly 100 asylum seekers in town, Brunswick officials look to hire additional cultural staff
-
Local & State
Richmond fire chief requesting new fire truck after ‘perfect storm’ of maintenance troubles
-
Community
Fresh-baked turkey pies for sale Dec. 7 in Winslow
-
Community
Candlelight Carols in the Round concerts set for Dec. 5, 6 and 7