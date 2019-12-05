Winslow Congregational Church will offer 320 fresh-from-the-oven turkey pies for take-out sale from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 Lithgow St. The cost is $10 per pie. Holiday pasta packages, starting at $6.50, also will be available for sale.

The pies will feature a blend of turkey, peas, celery, carrots, onions, broth, and a pinch of sage.

Pies not sold on Saturday will be available for sale at Boucher’s Meat Market, 715 Benton Ave., in Winslow, beginning Monday, Dec. 9.

All proceeds from the sale will help defray the cost of replacing/upgrading the disabled-access ramp at the front of Winslow Congregational Church.

For more information, call the church at 872-2544.

