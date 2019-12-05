FARMINGTON — A Jay man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing about a gram of heroin and/or fentanyl on July 12, 2018.

Scott E. Towers, 30, entered the plea to the unlawful possession charge, accompanied by his attorney, Tucker Derstine, in Franklin County Superior Court.

Towers was indicted in October 2018 on a higher class drug charge, which was dismissed in a plea agreement with the state. He waived indictment on the lesser class charge Wednesday.

Assistant Attorney General David Fisher said if the case went to trial, a Maine Drug Enforcement agent would testify he had been working with a person who agreed to set up a purchase of heroin.

Towers agreed to sell $150 worth of the drug to the person, according to the agent’s probable cause affidavit filed with the court last year.

Police met with Towers and the vehicle he was in was searched before the drug was delivered. About a gram of heroin was found, Fisher said. The driver admitted that Towers was going to sell the heroin in Farmington, Fisher said.

Fisher said the sentencing agreement stipulates three years to the Department of Corrections with a maximum of nine months to be served, followed by two years probation. There is a $400 fine.

The defense will be able to argue for less time to be served at the hearing Jan. 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: