The Keep Me Warm Supper will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette.

Music will be provided and raffles will be held.

Proceeds will benefit Town of Fayette fuel assistance needs.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Those who can help make a dish are asked to call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.

