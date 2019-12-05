The Keep Me Warm Supper will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette.
Music will be provided and raffles will be held.
Proceeds will benefit Town of Fayette fuel assistance needs.
The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
Those who can help make a dish are asked to call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.
