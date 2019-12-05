The Electoral College is an outdated, obsolete institution. It allows an elite group of senior delegates of the two major parties to decide the outcome of a presidential election by ignoring the popular vote, as happened in 2016, when President Trump lost the popular vote by 3 million votes and still went on to become our erratic, unstable and immoral president, arguably the worst in all of American history.

Mainers should urge their legislators to support the National Popular Vote bill, legislation designed to elect the president by a nationwide popular vote.

Frank Zimbardi

Solon

