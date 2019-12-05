WATERVILLE –

James E. Lajoie, 86 passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born December 16, 1932 in Eagle Lake, the son of Leon Lajoie and Alma (Bouchard) Lajoie.

He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army, where he received a Korean Service medal, a United Nations medal and a National Defense Service medal.

His love for farming was evident in his tenure at Rossignol’s Dairy Farm as a herdsman. He loved to tinker with machines and mechanical projects throughout his life but especially during his employment at Mid-State Machine and Sukee Arena (known as the Zamboni man).

He was a dedicated member of Corpus Christi Church, Winslow VFW, Waterville Knights of Columbus and Waterville American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend whose heart showed in his every day actions.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife and mother of his children Jacqueline (Plourde) Lajoie of 36 years, Marion (Murkas) Lajoie of 25 years, a sister Patsy (Lajoie) Pelletier, a brother John Lajoie and grandson Jarod Kervin.

He is survived by his sons Elmer Lajoie and wife Anne of Hooksett, NH, Brian Lajoie and wife Torrie of Vassalboro, Donald Lajoie and wife Cheryl of Winslow; daughters Ann (Lajoie) Brooks and husband Colen of Oakland, Irene (Lajoie) Plourde and husband Donald of Sidney, Sandra (Lajoie) Kervin and husband Edward of Port Charlotte. Fla., Norma (Lajoie) Gurekovich and husband William of New Britain, Conn.; a brother Jerry Lajoie and wife Dorothy of Somers, Conn., sisters Jacqueline (Lajoie) Giguere of Waterville, and Diane (Lajoie) Brady and husband William of Bristol, Conn.; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Oak Grove Nursing Home and Maine General Hospice for their care and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Roland Knausenberger for his medical expertise, kindness and support.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waterville Humane Society

100 Webb Road

Waterville, Me 04901

