AUGUSTA – I have had a great life. I have raised a beautiful family whom I love and know loves me. I am good with the path that has been decided for me. – Tom

Thomas W. McCutcheon, Jr., 54, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, in his wife’s arms. He was told on Tuesday that he had Stage IV cancer in his lungs and liver; he then passed on Friday morning.Tom was born on Jan. 30, 1965, in Gardiner to Thomas W. McCutcheon, Sr. and Brenda J. (Dwyer) McCutcheon Palmer. He graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1983. After high school, Tom joined the United States Marine Corp.Tom worked various jobs until he found his calling with motivational services as a mental health support specialist, a job he enjoyed for 13 years.On Jan. 23, 1998, he married Karen Colby and together they shared a blended family. Tom absolutely loved riding his beloved bike, Grace. He and his grandson, Ian, rode many times for Toys for Tots. He and Grace traveled out of state on many adventures.Tom was predeceased by his father, Thomas W. McCutcheon, Sr.; his brother Joel W. Palmer Jr.; and his nephew Jayson A. McCutcheon.Tom is survived by his wife Karen Colby McCutcheon; his three boys, Thomas McCutcheon of Augusta, Cody McCutcheon and his wife Melinda of Whitefield, and Brandon McCutcheon of Augusta, his stepdaughter Kari Brewer of Augusta; grandchildren Hannah Moore of Lewiston, Ian Brewer of Augusta, Evan McCutcheon of West Gardiner, and Noah, Aden, Meah of Whitefield; his parents, Joel and Brenda Palmer of Randolph; siblings, RoseMarie Welch and husband Benjamin of Chesterville, Kevin McCutcheon and wife Leann of Arizona, Kelly McCutcheon Cote of Randolph; his beloved dogs, Harley and Sterling; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019, at the American Legion Hall Post #4 in Gardiner. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.directcremationofmaine.com

