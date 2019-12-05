America is run by oligarchs and loyal puppets overseen by an apprentice tyrant. Not great! Authoritarian policies extend Trump’s unfairness to every department and facet of our government.

This law-breaking president has normalized fear-mongering, foul language, demagoguery, divisiveness, narcissism, bullying, personalized pardoning, demonizing military and Gold Star families, tens of thousands of lies, cons and misdirections. Not great!

Separating families and caging children shows no morality, no empathy and no class. The content of Trump’s character has presented itself over and over; he displays a thug demeanor with none of the values that America has stood for since our founding. Racism is wrong and will destroy the country if allowed to grow unfettered beyond 2020. Not great!

We can save our republic if we stand firm against these types of activities. Will patriotism win over tribalism? Will we be party loyalists drunk on Trump Cult Kool-aid and Republican-only baloney, or will we be American patriots?

History is recording all involved, including our votes. Look in the mirror and be honest with yourself when you have this choice.

Dennis St. Jean

Chelsea

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous