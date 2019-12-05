The Scarborough teachers’ union plans to rally during Thursday’s school board meetings to call attention to stalled contract talks.
The rally is set to start at 6:45 p.m. at the Scarborough Municipal Building, according to a written statement from Krystal Ash-Cuthbert, teacher and president of the Scarborough Education Association.
The school board is scheduled to hold a workshop at 6 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. The teachers’ contract is on neither agenda.
Union leaders and the school board began negotiations in February and the three-year contract expired Aug. 31, Ash-Cuthbert said. After more than 10 bargaining sessions and two mediation sessions, the two sides are about to enter fact finding, a process facilitated by a panel with a neutral chairperson.
The teachers say they are seeking additional time to improve their practice, create better lessons and meet increasing demands of the profession; an explicit complaints-and-investigations process that is clear and fair; and salaries that are comparable to districts in nearby communities with a similar tax base.
School Board Chairwoman Leanne Kazilionos and Superintendent Sandy Prince didn’t respond to a request for comment.
