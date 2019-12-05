SKOWHEGAN — The Maine School Administrative District 54 board of directors is moving forward — carefully — with the process of selecting a new team nickname and mascot for Skowhegan Area High School.

The board voted March 7 to retire the “Indians” nickname and mascot after five years of debate among community members, school board representatives, students and members of Penobscot Nation.

At Thursday night’s meeting, members of the MSAD 54 board discussed establishing a timeline for the selection process. Some members encouraged a fast-moving process, while others said the process should be delayed a few months.

Chairwoman Lynda Quinn reminded other board members of other important items on which they will be working in the coming months, including contract negotiations, budgeting and hiring school personnel.

“Keep in mind that there will be a lot on your plates,” Quinn said.

Board member Harold Bigelow shared some feedback that he received recently at a basketball game.

“I asked parents and students questions (about the mascot) and the general consensus was that people would like to wait a while,” Bigelow said.

Bigelow initially suggested the process be done in the summer.

“There’s a lot going on lately and it ain’t gonna hurt nothing,” Bigelow said.

Peggy Lovejoy offered a different opinion.

“I think expediting the decision is important,” Lovejoy said.

Board member Michael Lambke agreed.

“If you look at the paperwork, the note about the mascot and the purpose of having one is to create unity,” Lambke said. “When I think of my position as a member of the board, providing leadership and unity is an important thing to think about. Trying to foster a space for them to have unity. It’s is important to take opinions into account when working through the process.”

Board member Jennifer Poirier urged that the district take a slower approach to adopting a new nickname and mascot, saying that in her many years on the board, she has learned what is important to prioritize.

“It would be more feasible if we waited until later in the school year,” Poirier began. “The budget can have a play in this too, and we should have our fun with the budget first before we go and open up another can of worms.

“The wounds are still fresh. People still want to keep it how it is. I suggest that we wait until May so that it does not have a huge impact on the kids in school.”

Vice Chairwoman Maryellen Charles said she favored getting the process moving, saying the board is capable of juggling budgets, negotiations, personnel matters and the nickname-selection process, just as it did last year when the board and community were debating whether to retire the “Indians” nickname.

Bigelow reminding everyone that ending the nickname has had a lasting effect on the school district and community.

“This is a heritage,” Bigelow said. “It’s not just a name. You can’t just take the Indian sign down and put up something (like) the Skowhegan Muskrats. That’s just not going to happen.

“People in the community know where we all stand on the matter. Going to the sports games, they are announced as Skowhegan and they were proud. At the bonfire and parade this fall, they were chanting, ‘We are the Indians.’ It’s just a split group.”

Quinn insisted the nickname decision will not be made “frivolously.”

Some board members also said the community and students can choose to have no nickname or mascot and just be “Skowhegan,” which is also on the table.

“We all agree that the process in itself is going to take a substantial amount of time,” board member Derek Ellis said. “We don’t even know what the brainstorming phase even looks like yet, and it’s going to take time. I think getting the process underway is not a bad idea.”

Quinn added that members of the community should have a say on when the nickname-selection process should begin.

“Whenever we start the process, we start,” Quinn said. “We have adopted the procedure and everyone has been able to weigh in on the board. I do not want to hear (after the fact) that people didn’t have time to vote.”

Quinn added that the board will work to get information out to the community and will notify the Board of Selectmen when the form is available so community members will have the information relayed to them through several different methods.

Superintendent Brent Colbry suggested the process be done “in chunks,” beginning with a brainstorming session at which the administration will accept nickname suggestions from community members and students.

From there, administrators will filter out nicknames that violate school policies or laws and produce a list of acceptable options.

Once a list of nickname suggestions is complete, administrators will hand it over to two subcommittees made up of board members, who will be asked to narrow the list to no more than five options.

The subcommittees’ list will then be presented to students in grades six through 12. And after students provide feedback, the list will go back to the subcommittees, which will narrow the list to three options to be presented to the MSAD 54 board of directors.

The matter is scheduled for further discussion at the board’s meeting Jan. 9.

