Strand on the Air — Holiday Special will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

Strand on the Air, an authentic, original live radio variety show, returns with 90 minutes of music, comedy, drama and special guests, all performed in front of a live studio audience and broadcast by WRFR.

Led by Strand House Manager Liz McLeod, this season’s holiday-themed broadcast will feature announcer Dan Bookham, music by Brittany Parker and the Blake Rosso Band, skits performed by the Strand Family Players, and special musical guests Playin’ Possum.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

