AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Tom Simmons and Fred Letourneau, Patricia Damon and Norma Blazer, and Audrey and Carroll Harding.

Winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Janet Arey and David Offer, and Ruth Kenny and David Martz.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Paul and Judy Jones, Ed Rushton and David Bourque, Lee Lenfest and Gabriele Rice, and Pat Damon and Joyce Rushton.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gerene Lachapelle. Sally Nelson placed second, and Ted Williams placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson. Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Louie Violette and Sylvia Palmer placed third, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed fourth.

Winners on Nov. 21 were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed second, Dick Quinlan and Alice King placed third, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

