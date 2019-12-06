The Cushnoc Seniors extend an invite to take a holiday bus trip to see the Christmas lights and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Boothbay.

The bus will leave the Augusta Civic Center park and ride at 11:30 a.m. to lunch or shop, and continue to the garden for the 4 p.m. light show. Return time to Augusta will be 7 p.m.

For more information, text or leave message at 485-7100.

