BENTON – George S. Goodwin Sr. passed away Dec. 3, 2019 at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation in Waterville with family. He was born in Waterville, Dec. 9, 1942, the son of Horace E. and Victoria M. (Flood) Goodwin.

Before entering the nursing home, George (Steve) lived on the River Road in Benton, where he devoted his life working as a dairy farmer at Goodwin Farms, a sixth-generation family run farm for over 200 years. The land where Goodwin Farms is located was granted to his ancestor, Stephen Goodwin, in exchange for help in building Fort Halifax. George had a love for animals and farming, and was very proud of his family and heritage. He will be fondly remembered for all his stories, jokes, and “isms” that gave great joy and laughter to all. He definitely left his “foot print” for all to remember.

He is survived by his four children, Tamara G. Smith, and her husband Matthew of Richmond, Tina M. Leclerc and her husband Jeffrey of Sidney, George S. Goodwin Jr. of New Gloucester, and Annette L. Steward and her husband Joshua of Smithfield; his two sisters, Jane Chee of Biddeford and Priscilla St. Louis, of Rangeley; nine grandchildren, Jeffrey C., Casey J., and Matthew S. Smith, Alyssa L. and Shane E. Davis, Myles C. and Masyn D. Goodwin, Dalton J. and Jacob J. Steward; great- granddaughter, Braelynn M. Davis; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, and his eldest brother, Charles A. Goodwin Sr.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Saint Joseph Residence and Rehabilitation, 7 Highwood St., Waterville. Interment will be held in the spring at the Goodwin Cemetery in Benton.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s memory to:

Beacon Hospice

5 Community Dr., Suite A

Augusta, ME 04330

