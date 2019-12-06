SMITHFIELD – Grace L. Stockford of Smithfield left this world peacefully to be with her husband, Bob, in Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. She was born in Smithfield on June 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Rowe) Dudley.

Grace attended Williams High School. She was a very hard worker, being employed by Bear Spring Camps in Rome, working for Dr. Howard Hill in Belgrade, Mrs. Brown in Waterville, and Norwalk Shoe Company.

She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” L. Stockford, and the couple enjoyed many wonderful years together until his passing in 2000.

Grace loved to dance, and enjoyed caring for her plants and flowers, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, and her husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Pearl Wilde, Lucille Wilde, Clara Moody, and Elevena Yeaton; her brother, Roland Dudley; her granddaughter, Sadie True; and her son-in-law, David A. Brown.

Grace will be sadly missed by her daughters, Debra Geaghan, Diane Stockford, Darlene Brown, and Donna True and her husband Greg; her sisters, Alice Christensen and Florence Witham; her brother, Bill Dudley; her grandchildren, Christopher Geaghan and his wife Jodi, Amanda Stockford, Brandi True, and Dusty Corson; her very special grandson, Bob Stockford and his significant other Daryl Saxton; her great-grandchildren, Abigail and Holly Geaghan and Mattea Ludden; her grand fur baby, “Cruiser”; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lake View Dr, Smithfield with Pastor Bert Brewster officiating. The family asks that people dress casually and come as you are.

The family would like to thank Inland Hospital and a special thanks to Dr. Hasan and CNA Tasha.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Grace’s memory may be made to:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

