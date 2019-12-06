AUGUSTA – Michael A. Shedd, 49, died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland, following heart surgery. He was born in Augusta on Jan. 5, 1970, a son of Roger W. Shedd and Suzanne L. (Duncan) Burroughs.Mr. Shedd was a 1988 graduate of Cony High School, attended Southern Maine Technical College, and has been a long time employee at Augusta North Country Harley Davidson. Michael loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed Sunday Harley rides, music and concerts, and his dogs over the years.He is survived by his mother, Suzanne L. (Duncan) Burroughs and her husband Steven of Leeds; his father, Roger W. Shedd and his wife, Barbie (Webber) Shedd of Brownville; his brother, Matthew W. Shedd and his wife, Staci (Bell) Shedd of Chelsea; a nephew and niece, Nathan and Lauren Shedd; several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends; and his dog, Lilly.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where a brief funeral service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. Donations may be made in his memory to:Kennebec ValleyHumane Society10 Pet Haven LaneAugusta, ME 04330

