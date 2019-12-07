LITCHFIELD — The Carol Bailey String Band, a program of the Litchfield Senior Center, will perform the following winter concerts.

Wednesday, Dec. 11:
• 10 a.m.: Schooner Estates, 200 Stetson Road, Auburn; and
• 2 p.m.: Clover Man:or, 440 Minot Ave., Auburn.

Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10 a.m.: Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church, 121 Pleasant St., Richmond, for area senior citizens’ groups; and
• 2 p.m.: Alzheimer’s Care Center, 154 Dresden Ave., Gardiner.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is the theme for the programs.

The band is a group of folks 55 and older. The band is led by Pat and Jon Bailey, of Litchfield.

For more information, call the center at 215-4595.

