Central Maine sports fall athletes of the year The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel for the first time combine their athletes and coaches of the year selections.

Football Player of the Year: Ryan Friend, MCI A quarterback, Friend led the Huskies to the Class C North title and accounted for more than 3,000 yards of offense.

Football Coach of the Year: Jordan DeMillo, Maranacook First-year coach navigated Black Bears through first season in eight-man football and into large school final.

Field Hockey Coach of the Year: Mary Beth Bourgoin, Winslow Bourgoin led the Black Raiders to the Class B state title and helped them overcome the disappointing end of the 2018 season.