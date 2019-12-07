Related CLICK HERE FOR DOZENS MORE PHOTOS

FARMINGTON — Santa, a Grinch or two, a shelf full of elves, Cindy Lou Who and a whole bunch of Whovians set “A Storybook Scene” on Main Street Saturday for the 43rd annual Chester Greenwood Day parade.

The parade was the highlight of a celebration paying tribute to Chester Greenwood, a local man credited for inventing the earmuff.

In honor of Farmington’s native son, cozy earmuffs of all colors, shapes and sizes adorned those attending the festivities. Earmuffs were needed, as the temperature displayed downtown hovered in the mid-20s throughout the day.

The celebration, presented by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, was packed full of special activities hosted by organizations, businesses and schools. Earmuff enthusiasts bustled about the downtown and attended craft and toy sales, open houses, and the Rotary’s Festival of Trees.

Not all entries focused on holiday and seasonal stories. There were sightings of an old lady who lived in a shoe and one very hungry caterpillar. Jugglers, singers, and ski-skaters entertained spectators.

The University of Maine at Farmington community partnered with the Farmington Historical Society in honor of Maine’s 100th anniversary of ratifying the 19th amendment to the Constitution. It was very involved in leading the local and Maine state effort to demand the right to vote for women, said April Mulherin, UMF associate director for media relations

Almost everyone, and everything, in the parade — including a Farmington Police Department cruiser, proudly displayed a pair of earmuffs.

A trio of Wilton brothers, not dressed with the accessory of the day, agreed the parade was “awesome.”

“We come almost every year to watch the parade. It’s a lot of fun,” said Asa Wildrich.

Judah Wildrich couldn’t decide which float was the best of the bunch, but Asa and Erza Wildrich said they favored one of the Grinch entries.

Parade judges gave top awards to Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Farmington Rotary/Interact in the children’s category. Kyes Insurance, Franklin Savings Bank and Robin’s Flower Pot took top spots in the adult category.

Amid all the cheer and festivities, there was a time to honor those affected by the deadly Sept. 16 explosion of the LEAP, Inc. building. Farmington Fire Rescue Department trucks followed the Color Guard and police escorts at the front of the lineup.

At the Community Center, dozens of decorated trees were on display, including one covered with patches from fire and police departments from across the country.

A special tree with 1,000 paper cranes was on display in recognition of the continued healing of Larry Lord, the LEAP maintenance supervisor who was critically injured in the explosion.

The trees were set to be auctioned off Saturday night with proceeds benefitting local and international programs that help build youth leaders, reduce food insecurity, improve water quality and eradicate polio.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: