The Gardiner Area High School Music Department will present its annual winter concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the high school gymnasium at 40 West Hill Road.
The concert will feature the musical offerings of the high school jazz ensemble and concert band as well as the high school chorus and select choir.
Admission to the concert is free.
For more information, call David Walker, director of music, at 582-3150, ext. 3027.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Friends of Maine Coastal Islands chairwoman to speak Dec. 12 in Damariscotta
-
Community
GAHS Music Department to host winter concert Dec. 9
-
Community
Farmington Historical Society to bring Christmas Through the Ages to Life Dec. 14
-
Community
Kennebec Valley Garden Club decorates Blaine House
-
Community
Carol Bailey String Band to perform four concerts