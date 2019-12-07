The Gardiner Area High School Music Department will present its annual winter concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the high school gymnasium at 40 West Hill Road.

The concert will feature the musical offerings of the high school jazz ensemble and concert band as well as the high school chorus and select choir.

Admission to the concert is free.

For more information, call David Walker, director of music, at 582-3150, ext. 3027.

