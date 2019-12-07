AUGUSTA – Joan Dodge Richardson peacefully left her earthly home to join spirits with her beloved family and friends on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born in Augusta to BJ and Lina Whitney on Sept. 20, 1929, the eighth child of 10. She grew up with her family, Grammie Mitchell, and many friends and relatives in Augusta. She graduated from Cony High School and worked for the State of Maine, prior to marrying Russell Dodge of Wayne in June of 1948. She and Russell moved to Wayne where they raised three sons, built a home, and became very involved in the Wayne Church and community activities. In the late 1950s she went to work for the Maine Heart Association, and then Central Maine Power Company, where she worked for 32 years. After retiring, she returned to Wayne, as a single woman, and rekindled an old friendship with George Richardson. Joan and George were married in October of 1994, and lived on Pocassett Lake in Wayne for nine months of the year and Siesta Key, Florida, for three months.They enjoyed their retirements with many friends and family. Since September of 2018, she had been living at the Glenridge Health Care Facility in Augusta. She was predeceased by her two husbands, an infant son, her siblings and parents. She is survived by three sons, Russell Dodge Jr. and wife, Janice, of New Sharon, Stephen Dodge of Wayne, Richard Dodge of Portland, stepdaughters, Debra Duplisea and husband, Fred of Wayne, and Karen Bryant and husband, Wayne, of Wayne. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jessica Buck and family of Clinton, Jennah Godo and family of Topsham, Joanna Bagnulo and family of Goshen, Vt., Joshua Dodge and family of Saco, Dawn Dodge and family of Wayne, Zebulon Dodge of Wayne, Rochelle Murray and family of Wayne, Rosalie Crocker and family of East Livermore, Samuel Dodge of South Korea, step grandchildren Jeffrey Duplisea of Mississippi, Sarah Duplisea of Augusta, Jeremy Bryant, Tyler Bryant , nineteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Foster, Moore, and O’Rourke families for their continued support and friendship throughout the years. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Wayne Community Church or the Salvation Army.

