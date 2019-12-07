FAIRFIELD – Mark A. Trial, 57, passed away at his home on Dec. 4, 2019. This jerk shocked and saddened his family and friends. His light and humor will be forever missed at family gatherings and at work every day. From Uncle Rico, to Smurfs and chickens at work, there are too many happy memories to count. Mark would tell you to keep it in your sneaker!

Mark was born Sept. 18, 1962, in Skowhegan, son of Shirley (Quinn) Trial and Peter Trial. He went to high school in Madison, graduating in 1981.

Mark spent the last years working at J.S. McCarthy. He had a massive work family including his work wife, Ann. Before J.S. McCarthy, Dad spent numerous years at Huhtamaki. He loved spending time with his granddaughter Jerika, shopping on the weekends and eating at Ming Lee. Mark had an undying love for the Patriots, Trump, and his kids. In no particular order…

Mark was predeceased by his mother, Shirley, his father, Peter; his sister, Ann Marie; his nephew, Lance; and his beloved dog, Nikki Moon.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Ruth, Mary, and Kristy; his sisters-in-law, Lou, and Val; his brothers, Pete, Aaron, BIL Cliff; his brother-in-law, Chet; his numerous ex-wives, his favorites being Carmen and Carol…in a particular order; his son, Jason; his daughter, Jess; his dog, Eddie; his cat, Barbara; countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who loved him, especially nephew and niece Zack and Emily who knew him as Uncle Rico. Finally, his granddaughter, Jerika Trial; his grandson, Jeremiah Ward; and a handful of grand pets.

Mark’s service will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Rd, Fairfield.

We ask you to wear your favorite New England or Trump gear for the service. Dad wouldn’t have it any other way. After the service we will be gathering at the church to have food and share more memories.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

Somerset Humane

Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous