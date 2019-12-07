AUGUSTA – Patricia A. Ochmanski, 56, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019, after a courageous 13-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Oct. 17, 1963, in Augusta, to Blaine Clark and Carolyn (Maddox) Clark.

She raised two wonderful children at home and continued to express her love of children through her work as a special education technician in the Augusta school system. Patti struggled with and overcame her alcohol addiction, and she would want to encourage anyone who suspects a friend or family member of self-medicating, to reach out and help them.

Patti had a wonderful and snarky sense of humor, and she had a way of touching and connecting with people all around her. Patti loved spending time with her children, family, friends, and animals. She enjoyed eating, attending musicals, and cooking; she was famous for her pumpkin whoopie pies. She didn’t regret a thing. Well, except that one thing…

She was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn (Maddox) Clark; her daughter, Amanda Ochmanski; her uncle, Carlton Maddox, her uncle, Gerald Clark; her brother, Glen Clark; and her nephew, Michael Newton.

She is survived by her two children, Jeremiah Nazarkewycz and his wife Annette Messier and Joshua Ochmanski and his wife Rachel (Petersen) Ochmanski; her father, Blaine Clark; her siblings, Sandra Newton, Steven Clark, Gary Clark, Peter Clark, and their spouses and families.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Patti touched are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and remember Patti. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Parish Church on the corner of Bridge and State Streets in Augusta. Patti requested that everyone please wear bright colors for her service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patti’s name to support Pancreatic Cancer Research, Substance Abuse Recovery, PALS No-Kill Cat Shelter, or Trans Youth Equality Foundation

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous