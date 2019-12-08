In the last four years a new phrase has found its way into the American vocabulary: “fake news.” I’ve heard it used by people I like, people I know to be hard workers, good parents and solid citizens. It is most often applied to the national news media and used to label information which the person would simply rather not believe.

How do you tell whether something is coming from a reliable source? Use this simple analogy.

Suppose your doctor recommends that you have surgery and gives you the names of two surgeons and tells you to decide who you want to do the job. While you’re in the first surgeon’s office, you notice that up on his wall there are numerous diplomas and certificates from prestigious colleges and universities. After the surgeon arrives and examines you, he recommends a certain type of operation.

The next day you go to a second surgeon’s office. While waiting, you notice he has some nice paintings hanging, but nothing else. No diplomas. No certificates. After examining you, he recommends a procedure different from the first doctor and says the first doctor simply doesn’t know what he is talking about. When you question him about his education, he says simply that education is overrated and that you should trust him because he’s the best there is.

Now, which doctor would you choose for your surgery?

I ask because there are the diplomas and certificates in the “fake news” choice as well. Look at the Pulitzer Prizes — the most prestigious awards for printed journalism — awarded since 1990: New York Times — 117; Washington Post — 100. And Peabody Awards — the most prestigious awards for television, radio and online journalism — awarded since 1990: NPR — 48; others with multiple awards include ABC, BBC, CBS, NBC.

Fox News has zero.

Pick your surgeon.

Dennis Perkins

Winslow

