It is a little discouraging to see the political season kick off with a predictable self-righteous attack on a sitting congressman. State Rep. Dick Campbell’s smear of U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is the same unimaginative attack we grow so tired of seeing (“Golden shows he’s no moderate,” Nov. 23).

Both parties are guilty in the gridlock. Battling for power supersedes willingness to serve the people. In the early 1970s members of the House crossed party lines 40% of the time. Now it is unusual for a congressman to cross party lines even 10% of the time. Rep. Golden is one of the few congressmen crossing party lines that frequently.

Campbell charges Golden with terms such as “radical,” “minion” and “far left.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Jared Golden is a strong, thoughtful individual who is committed to bipartisan problem solving to improve the lives of people in the 2nd District. Unlike most politicians I have met, he will take the time to listen. He does not speak to people with that glassy-eyed look so characteristic of politicians. He listens. He is truly interested in what people have to say and he responds thoughtfully. He is also quite straight-forward when he might disagree with you. He will engage in conversation and show respect for you and your opinion.

This is the character of this man. He is the type of individual we need in Congress, if things are to get done.

If you have the chance to meet Rep. Golden, take it. You will meet a unique politician who cares about the challenges you are facing. You will meet a man who is driven by a deep love of country and concern for people in this district.

Roger Renfrew

Skowhegan

