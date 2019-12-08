The Department of Health and Human Services failed regarding my application for long-term care.

I recently received a demanding letter from DHHS saying that I needed to call them or I would lose my benefits, so I called them. I spoke with three people who referred me back and forth. Then I spent — and this is God’s truth — 55 minutes on hold before I finally hung up after having to listen to lousy music.

I wish Gov. Janet Mills would call this number. The current DHHS commissioner is way out of touch with what is going on under her nose.

Bill Perreault

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »