The Department of Health and Human Services failed regarding my application for long-term care.

I recently received a demanding letter from DHHS saying that I needed to call them or I would lose my benefits, so I called them. I spoke with three people who referred me back and forth. Then I spent — and this is God’s truth — 55 minutes on hold before I finally hung up after having to listen to lousy music.

I wish Gov. Janet Mills would call this number. The current DHHS commissioner is way out of touch with what is going on under her nose.

Bill Perreault

Brunswick

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles