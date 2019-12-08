Trump’s puppets in Congress, including Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Devin Nunes, Steve Scalise, Rand Paul, Kevin McCarthy, and Matt Gaetz, among others, originally and publicly swore loyalty to the United States, the American Constitution, and the American people. More recently, they swore (privately) their allegiances to Trump. As the song says, they sold their soul “to the company store.”

Here is a list of the totally inane (in one way or another) excuses these people have used and want the American people to believe to justify the supposed “non-impeachability” of Trump:

Hearsay. Whistleblower. Political bias. Inaccurate complaint. Deep-state conspiracy. No due process. Secret process. Trump didn’t mean it. Ukraine didn’t agree to anything. Ukraine said no quid pro quo. Ukraine didn’t know about aid. Ukraine ultimately did not get the aid. Difference of opinion. No quid pro quo. Quid pro quo isn’t illegal. There are always contingencies. Trump is only expressing his opinion. Trump’s calls were appropriate. They were inappropriate, but not impeachable. Trump’s incapable of quid pro quo. Democrats just want to impeach. Trump never conditioned aid. It’s the media’s fault. Impeachment is a coup.

And, finally, the most stupid of all of these, Trump was unaware of what his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was doing.

In the face of actual facts as spoken by real American patriots who put their real lives on the line in real international settings, it’s a sad state of affairs in America today that so many people continue their support of the American would-be dictator, boss-oligarch, the “Don’s Don,” Putin’s puppet, and would-be king. Trump only serves himself.

Bill Harmon

Benton

