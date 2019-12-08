I recently got a magazine, the Maine Seniors Collector’s Edition 2019 Salute to Maine Veterans. What a great magazine and tribute to the veterans of our wars.
I was not a vet, but my dad, uncles, cousins and brothers-in-law were, and I’m very proud of all of them as I am with all vets. I had friends and classmates in the wars, and some paid the ultimate price. The magazine really covers so much and I treasure it because I have a lot of friends and family that are featured in it.
Hats off to all the people who were involved. I read most of it a couple of times and really enjoy it. I love all the vets, and as an American I thank all of them with all my heart.
Charlie York
Benton
