MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105 on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

Herro made three 3s in overtime and another with 7.1 seconds left in regulation just to help the Heat get into the extra session. His last 3-pointer gave Miami a three-point lead – its biggest of the game to that point.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, going 17 for 21 from the foul line. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Lauri Markkanen got 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls.

76ERS 110, RAPTORS 104: Tobias Harris scored 26 points and rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 20, including a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that lifted Philadelphia past Toronto for its 12th straight home win.

Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Sixers remained unbeaten at home.

Kyle Lowry, playing in his second game after missing 11 in a row because of a broken left thumb, scored 26 points, and OG Anunoby had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. The defending champion Raptors have lost three in a row.

CLIPPERS 135, WIZARDS 119: Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and Los Angeles bounced back from its worst loss of the season with a win at Washington.

Paul George scored 27 points, and Montrezl Harrell had nine of his 20 in the fourth quarter for the Clippers.

Washington’s bench kept the game competitive for more than three quarters. Davis Bertans tied his season-high with 25 points, including six 3-pointers.

HAWKS 122, HORNETS 107: Trae Young had 30 points and nine assists, and visiting Atlanta beat Charlotte for its second win in 13 games.

Jabari Parker added 19 points and Vince Carter had 17 off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting.

NETS 105, NUGGETS 102: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Brooklyn held off visiting Denver for its third straight victory.

Denver had a chance to force overtime, but Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Star guard Kyrie Irving missed his 12th straight game because of a right shoulder impingement.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Denver, and Murray scored 21 points.

KINGS 110, MAVERICKS 106: Nemanja Bjelica matched his career best with 30 points, and Luka Doncic missed a game-tying attempt in the final seconds as Sacramento withstood a furious rally at Dallas.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, for Sacramento.

Doncic finished with 27 points.

