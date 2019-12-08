DUNNELLON, Fla. – Gerry Albert Garland, 73 years old, of Dunnellon, Fla. passed away on the 2nd of December. He found peace at 7:31 a.m. that morning after a brave and powerful fight against cancer.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Sandra Louise Garland; his mother, Ida Garland; his children, Priscilla Ann Gilman and her husband Bobby, Gary Albert Garland and his wife Monica; his granddaughters, Megan Elizabeth Garland and her husband Roland, Mackenzie Margaret Garland and Izabella Mae Garland and his grandson, Tyler Gilman; his siblings, Rita Louise Jones and her husband, Jim, Edwin Crowell Garland and his wife Jeanette.

Gerry was born on Sept. 20 of 1946 in Norridgewock, Maine. As a young man he loved riding horses and was very fond and proud of his four years spent in the Navy.

He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra, who loved him more than words could express. They spent 52 wonderful years together. Those years brought them a son and a daughter who adored him that much more. His family was his world and what he treasured the most above all. He will be sorely missed by his family and those that were lucky enough to call him friend.

Expressions of sympathy for the family can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com

Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432.

