AUGUSTA – Joyce S. Roy, 83, born May 10, 1936 to Harry and Lena (Trial) Roy, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019 with family by her side.

Joyce worked many years for the State of Maine and after retirement as a lunchroom monitor for both Farrington and Gilbert Schools. She was active with her church and community, putting on fashion shows, luncheons, talent shows, senior citizens trips, and fundraisers.

Joyce was a very joyous soul who loved to make others smile and laugh. She decorated for every holiday, would wear silly hats, and always had on her “flashy” jewelry, making an impact on all those who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her siblings, Thomas, Reginald, Richard, Juliette (Pomerleau), Evelyn (MacKellar), and Virginia (Belanger).

Joyce is survived by her three children, Frank North and his wife Coco of Bridgton, Bruce Roy and Cindy Roy – both of Augusta. She leaves behind her very special granddaughter, Ariel (Pelletier) Taschereau, her husband Kevin from Arundel and their beautiful daughters Charlotte Grace and Ava Lee who she loved immensely; along with many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

Burial and celebration of life will be held in May around her birthday.

Special thank you to the nurses, CNAs, and staff at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for taking excellent care of mom making her journey comfortable.

