FORT KENT/ WATERVILLE/WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. – Norman Armand Royden Pelletier of Waterville passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta.

Norman was born in Fort Kent/Daigle on August 26, 1932, the son of Simone St. Amant (d) and Ludger Pelletier. He was a loving brother to his five siblings.

Norman served our country during the Korean War as an Airman in the United States Air Force. While serving he worked as a mechanic on the B-36 Peacemaker and as a Unit Security Officer. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and also met Jimmy Stewart during the filming of Strategic Air Command while stationed in Florida. After an Honorable Discharge from the USAF, Norman worked for Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, Conn.

Norman was a Union worker as well as a private contractor of Pelletier Building and Drywall. During his Union time, he earned the nickname “Cat”, as he was not at all afraid of heights.

He was a master carpenter. Some of you might remember the beautiful wishing wells that he made and donated.

He was blessed with three loving wives in his lifetime. Norman married Yvonne Tingley on July 7, 1962, Jeannine Rossignol on August 13, 1983 and Patricia J. MacDonald on July 21, 1990.

Norman was an active club member over the years including the Knights of Columbus and Polish American Clubs of Windsor Locks, Conn.; American Legion Bourque-Lanigan Post 5 (29 years) and Elks Lodge 905 (24 years) of Waterville. As a B.P.O.E. member he was recognized as the “Unsung Hero of the Year” for 1997-1998 and was twice named the “Elk of the Month” for November 2007 and January 2009. During retirement he enjoyed volunteering wherever a helping hand was needed such as the Sacred Heart Soup Kitchen in Waterville.

Born with natural charisma, he was quite the ladies’ man even in his last days. He was charming to the very end.

Norman is survived by his loving daughter, Anna Marie Pelletier of Louisiana, adopted daughter, Valerie Nunes of Windsor Locks, Conn.; his beloved first wife, Yvonne (Tingley) Pelletier of Windsor Locks, Conn. and his five siblings, Rodney Pelletier and his wife Diane, Joan Poulin, Gary Pelletier and his wife Joanne, Betty Loubier and Carolle Butler and her husband David; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Simone and Ludger; his best friends, Myron Evans and Bernard Couture; beloved second wife, Jeannine, and he was widowed by his beloved third wife, Pattie.

Special Thanks to all who cared for my father this year, especially during his final days at MVH Augusta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at the Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com Flowers are welcome!

Burial will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, ME during the Spring of 2020.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in memoriam may be sent to:

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous