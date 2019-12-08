SKIING

Tommy Ford, a 30-year-old American who had never finished in the top three in a World Cup race, glided through the fog and the falling snow in Beaver Creek, Colorado, to win a World Cup giant slalom race Sunday with a two-run time of 2 minutes, 31.25 seconds.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway was second, 0.80 seconds back, while fellow Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen took third.

Ford became the first U.S. racer to capture a World Cup men’s giant slalom on home snow since Ted Ligety in 2014.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany got her fourth career super-G victory, withstanding a late charge by Italy’s Nicol Delago in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Rebensburg finished in 1 minute, 20 seconds, edging Delago by 0.35 seconds.

Three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States finished 10th.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard won a three-way playoff at the Mauritius Open with an eagle to become the third youngest winner on the European Tour.

Hojgaard, 18, overcame two bogeys on his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.

FATHER SON CHALLENGE: Jason Langer made a 16-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff to give his father, Bernard, his fourth victory in the PNC Father Son Challenge in Orlando, Florida.

The Langers closed with a second straight 12-under 60 to match Retief and Leo Goosen and Tom and Thomas Lehman atop the leaderboard in the scramble event for major champions.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jamie Vardy scored for an eighth straight game, getting two goals as Leicester City dismantled Aston Villa 4-1 in Birmingham.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans also scored to help Leicester set a club record of eight consecutive top-flight wins and take the second-place team within eight points of Liverpool.

n Police questioned a man on suspicion of racism after a fan was seen directing abuse at Manchester United players during Saturday’s game at Manchester City.

The incident happened during the second half of United’s 2-1 victory.

According to a police statement, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and remains in custody for questioning.

United players Fred and Jesse Lingard reported being subjected to racist abuse at the Etihad Stadium, including a fan performing an apparent monkey gesture.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE CUP: Celtic extended its domination of Scottish football by beating its Glasgow rival, Rangers, 1-0 in the League Cup final to seal a 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

Rangers was punished for spurning scoring chances when Celtic defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a free kick from Ryan Christie in the 59th minute.

Celtic keeper Fraser Forster then saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos, after defender Jeremie Frimpong was sent off for fouling the striker.

