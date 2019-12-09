Bath Iron Works has been awarded a $146 million, one-year contract option to maintain and modernize the U.S. Navy’s destroyer forces.

BIW, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, supports 69 Arleigh Burke class destroyers in homeports across the globe.

The planning yard work the contract covers includes engineering, designing, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution, BIW said in a news release. The contract runs through January 2021.

“The Navy has indicated that the timely maintenance and modernization of the U.S. fleet is of critical importance,” BIW President Dirk Lesko said in a release.

“The decision to exercise this option demonstrates that the Bath Iron Works planning yard continues to meet its commitment to providing high quality services while meeting the schedule requirements of our customer.”

