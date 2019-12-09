Bath Iron Works has been awarded a $146 million, one-year contract option to maintain and modernize the U.S. Navy’s destroyer forces.
BIW, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, supports 69 Arleigh Burke class destroyers in homeports across the globe.
The planning yard work the contract covers includes engineering, designing, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution, BIW said in a news release. The contract runs through January 2021.
“The Navy has indicated that the timely maintenance and modernization of the U.S. fleet is of critical importance,” BIW President Dirk Lesko said in a release.
“The decision to exercise this option demonstrates that the Bath Iron Works planning yard continues to meet its commitment to providing high quality services while meeting the schedule requirements of our customer.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Carrabec girls basketball rallies past Madison
-
Local & State
Sister of man charged with murder recounts his racist comments
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball notes: New coaches get off to fast starts
-
Local & State
‘Little in stature, but big in spirit’: Winthrop councilor dies less than a month after reelection
-
Sports
Sidelines: Doucette was a man of few words, and plenty of wins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.