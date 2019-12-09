AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced its November Students of the Month, according to a news release from the center.

Bruce Hatch, a senior home-schooled student from Vassalboro, is enrolled in the Auto Technology program. He also is taking the Computer Technology program for the second year.

Hatch said that CATC prepared him for the computer courses he is taking through an early college program. He is finding the courses easy because of the computer tech program at CATC that he took last year, according to the release.

His auto technology instructor, Joe Rabideau, said, “Bruce works until the job is done. He is reliable and trustworthy. He completed the toughest job in the shop this year, which was replacing a broken spark plug,” according to the release.

Outside of school, Hatch enjoys riding his motorcycle, working on cars and playing video games.

After graduation, he plans to pursue a Power Sports technician certification, as well as earn a degree in Cyber Security.

Stephen Labbe, a senior from Augusta attending Cony High School, is enrolled in the Building Construction program for the second year.

He has framed a shed, done finishing work in the tiny home class project, and completed many individual projects. His favorite individual projects were a chess board and a night stand, according to the release.

His instructor, Tom Holzwarth said, “Stephen does it all. He is a hard worker and has a great aptitude for construction. He has a great personality and is always willing to learn new things. A bonus is that he is interested in helping and supporting his peers in class,” according to the release.

Outside of school, Holzwarth spends a lot of his time working at Best Buy.

He hopes to find a paid apprenticeship program in the construction field.

