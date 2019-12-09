JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its second round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition, according to a news release from the school.

Out of 25 participants for the Tigers, three scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet No. 2 were Top 10 (all grades from all schools): Carli Frigon, first place; and Mason Desjardins, ninth place.

Top 5 Juniors (from all schools): Parker Desjardins, second place.

Top 5 Freshmen (from all schools): Carli Frigon (eighth grade), first place; Mason Desjardins, second place.

Additionally, Carli, Parker and Mason’s year-to-date results have them in third-, sixth- and 10th-place, respectively, for the East-West Conference’s overall standings thus far for the 2019-20 season.

